Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.