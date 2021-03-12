 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics