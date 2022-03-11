Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperature…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…