Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
