The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
