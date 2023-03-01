Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Marion, NC
