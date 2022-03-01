Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.