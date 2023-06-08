The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.