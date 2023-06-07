Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Marion, NC
