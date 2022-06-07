The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC
