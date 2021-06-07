 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

