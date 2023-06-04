Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's we…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 de…