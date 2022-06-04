Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
