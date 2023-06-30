Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Marion, NC
