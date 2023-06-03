The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's we…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…