Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.