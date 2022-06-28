Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.