Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.