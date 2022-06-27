Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.