The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low nea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…