Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect perio…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicte…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variab…