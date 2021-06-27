Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.