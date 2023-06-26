The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …