Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

