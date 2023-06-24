Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…