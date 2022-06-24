Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.