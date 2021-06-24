 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

