The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Marion, NC
