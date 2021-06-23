Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.