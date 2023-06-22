Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Marion, NC
