The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a ver…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.