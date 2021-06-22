 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

