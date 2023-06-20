Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Marion, NC
