Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT.