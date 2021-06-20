It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
