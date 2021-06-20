 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics