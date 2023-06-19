Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
