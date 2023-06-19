Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.