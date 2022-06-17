The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hi…