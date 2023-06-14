The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Marion, NC
