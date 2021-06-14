The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 66F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Marion f…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…