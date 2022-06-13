Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Do…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot d…