The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Marion, NC
