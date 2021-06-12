Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The for…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Marion f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 66F. Wind…