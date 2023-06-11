Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tod…