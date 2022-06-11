Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.