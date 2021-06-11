Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
