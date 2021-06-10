The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The for…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy …
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see s…
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It should reach a …
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.