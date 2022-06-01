The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very ho…
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It sh…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degree…