The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly clo…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…