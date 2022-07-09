Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
This evening in Marion: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…
Marion's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…