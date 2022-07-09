Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.