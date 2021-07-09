Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.