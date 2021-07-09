 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics