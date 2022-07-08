Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

