The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear s…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. There is a…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. W…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It should re…