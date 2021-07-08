Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

 Skip to main content
Jul. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC



The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

