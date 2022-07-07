Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.