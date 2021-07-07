Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.